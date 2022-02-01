Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,786,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450,000. Coupang makes up about 4.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Coupang as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

