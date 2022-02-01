Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Engagesmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESMT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74. Engagesmart Inc has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

