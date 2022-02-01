Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 289,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,339,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,562,133 shares of company stock worth $58,782,029. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

