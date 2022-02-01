Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Traeger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 15,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger Inc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

