Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,820,000. VICI Properties makes up approximately 2.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 99,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

