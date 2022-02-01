Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases 125,000 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of FIGS worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,559. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last 90 days.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

