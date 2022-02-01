Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases 139,528 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,528 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Coursera worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 16,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 6,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,232. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.