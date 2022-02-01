Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DLocal accounts for 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of DLocal worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,125. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.