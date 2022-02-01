Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,500 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,733 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. UiPath makes up 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of UiPath worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 84.1% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,847,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 over the last 90 days.

UiPath stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 86,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

