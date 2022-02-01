Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases 668,587 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 323.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,587 shares during the quarter. Bumble makes up approximately 1.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Bumble worth $43,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 18,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,202. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

