Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases 674,945 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 294.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,945 shares during the quarter. Marqeta accounts for 0.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Marqeta worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,771. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

