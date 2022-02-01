Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 352,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at $116,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $1,902,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328,413 shares of company stock valued at $277,607,250 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,442. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -62.90.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

