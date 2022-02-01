Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $41,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,865,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $19,884,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $18,411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $15,525,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,579. Dutch Bros Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

