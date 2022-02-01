Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STER shares. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88. Sterling Check Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

