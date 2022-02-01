Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the quarter. Clarivate makes up 2.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Clarivate worth $58,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 85,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

