Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 375,000 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. Leslie’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Leslie’s worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,780 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 978,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.