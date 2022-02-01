Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 57,095 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,095 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,215. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,873 shares of company stock worth $217,433,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

