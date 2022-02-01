Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $30.63 Million Position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,625,000. Olaplex accounts for 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,446. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

