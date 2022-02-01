Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $9.05 Million Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sportradar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

