Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $9.05 Million Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sportradar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.22.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
