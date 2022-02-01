Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,681. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.