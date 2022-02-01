Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,150,000. EQT comprises approximately 1.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EQT by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 97,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

