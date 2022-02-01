Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 975,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 69,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 97.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,669. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

