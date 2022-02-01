Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,078,000. ON comprises 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 40,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

