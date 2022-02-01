Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stevanato Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STVN stock traded up €0.68 ($0.76) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.05 ($20.28). 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group Spa has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($17.08) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($32.79). The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.89.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

