Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

