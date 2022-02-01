Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,164 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

