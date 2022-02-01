Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $8,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILT stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

