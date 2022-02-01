Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Gilead Sciences worth $384,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 238,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

