Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 277,434 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $45,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 452,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.