Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8-24.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.27 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,293,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,698. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

