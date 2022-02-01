Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

DNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 489,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $176,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $52,766,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

