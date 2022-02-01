Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.84. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 143,752 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.