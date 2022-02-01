Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Glatfelter worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 86.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 723,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $772.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

