Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of EDUT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

