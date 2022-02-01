GlobalFoundries (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.090-$0.130 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

