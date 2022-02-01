Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.06% of Globe Life worth $95,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 73.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 10.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

