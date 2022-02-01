GoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $25.73 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $693,421.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,163,912,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,134,037,660 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

