Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.57

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1423827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
