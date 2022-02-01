Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.57

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1423827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.