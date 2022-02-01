Gold Poker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 121% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $4,387.63 and approximately $32.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

