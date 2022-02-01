Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Down 5%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

