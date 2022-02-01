Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $40,721.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00295928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,848,222 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

