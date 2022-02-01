Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Golden Star Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 132,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,914. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
