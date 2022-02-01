Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Golden Star Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 132,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,914. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

