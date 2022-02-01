Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 230,652 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $35,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

