Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 75,254 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Owens Corning worth $35,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,516,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of OC opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

