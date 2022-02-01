Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 954,258 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,258 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $36,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3,026.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

