Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Honda Motor worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

