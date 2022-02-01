Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $34,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

