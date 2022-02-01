Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 115,690 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 5.18% of Citi Trends worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CTRN stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.83. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

