Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 130,497 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Cognex worth $36,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

