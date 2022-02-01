Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 237,730 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Denbury worth $36,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Denbury by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DEN. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

